On the eve of the 2025 NRL Finals, Queensland Maroons winger Xavier Coates has agreed to re-sign with the Melbourne Storm with a telling hint over his long-term future.

Among the best wingers in the NRL competition, Coates is one of several star players who were potentially able to speak with rival teams in less than two months and would likely garner attention from at least half a dozen teams.

However, his future has now been confirmed, but he has provided a subtle hint about his long-term status.

Signing a one-year contract extension to remain at the Storm for the 2027 NRL season, Coates has left the door open to join the future PNG 2028 expansion team.

Taking himself off the open market for the meantime, the Australian and Papua New Guinean international will once again be available to speak with rival teams from November 2026, when the PNG 2028 expansion side becomes available to recruit players.

“I've loved every minute of my time in Melbourne. The club has helped me grow not only as a player but as a person," Coates said.

"We've got a great group of players and coaches, and I want to be part of bringing more success to Storm.

“Melbourne has become home and I'm excited to be extending my stay.”

One of the best wingers in the competition, he has scored 19 tries in 19 matches for the Storm this season and played a key role in Queensland regaining the State of Origin shield.

Still only 24 years of age, he is set to gain a ton of traction from PNG 2028 and could be joined by his two younger brothers who are starting to make a name for themselves in Queensland - his brother Phillip is involved in the Brisbane Broncos system and was named in the PNG Schoolboys team in 2024.

“Xavier has been an outstanding addition to Storm since arriving three years ago,” Storm Director of Football Frank Ponissi said.

“His professionalism, work ethic, and commitment to the club make him the type of player we want in purple.

"He's become an important leader in our group, and we're excited to see what he can achieve over the next few seasons.”