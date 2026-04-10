Ivan Cleary has come under scrutiny after being involved in an exchange with a Canterbury Bulldogs supporter following Penrith's sobering 32–16 defeat on Thursday night.

Footage circulating from the match appears to show the Bulldogs fan calling out toward the Panthers coaching box, repeatedly shouting "let's go" in Cleary's direction as emotions ran high after the upset result.

In response, Cleary can be seen making an inappropriate hand gesture.

The incident has quickly drawn attention online, with questions raised about professional conduct in the immediate aftermath of a high-pressure NRL fixture.

The Canterbury Bulldogs produced one of the upsets of the season with a strong performance against the powerhouse Penrith Panthers, adding further intensity to post-match reactions both on and off the field.

This is not the first time Cleary has been involved in a post-match interaction with opposition supporters. In 2020, he blew kisses at a Wests Tigers fan after a Panthers victory, an incident that also attracted attention at the time.

The National Rugby League is understood to be aware of the latest footage, though no official statement or sanction has been announced at this stage.

As of now, neither Cleary nor the Penrith Panthers have publicly commented on the incident, and it remains unclear whether any formal review will follow.