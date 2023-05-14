Star Knights Bradman Best and Daniel Saifiti have been raised as gettable by rival suitors, should the price be right.

Best, 21, and Saifiti, 27, have been perennial pillars for Newcastle across the lengths of their tenures, however, as reported by Danny Weidler for The Sydney Morning Herald, their stays in Hunter could come to a close if the right deal is struck.

Though mainstays in Adam O'Brien's first-grade outfit, Weidler reported that both Best and Saifiti could be sent packing should a suitable deal be struck.

At present, Newcastle has made no moves to show they are keen to shift the duo off their books.

Weidler's contention is built off the fact that the Knights could soon be hamstrung by Kalyn Ponga's rich multi-year deal, one that will cost the club another $5.6 million until the cessation of the 2027 season.

Both Best and Saifiti remain contracted at McDonald Jones Stadium beyond the end of this season, with Best on the books until 2024 and Saifiti locked away until 2026.

Following 2023, Saifiti is set to earn within the vicinity of $2.1 million from the Knights at a rate of $700,000 per season.

Newcastle will earn a chance to bolster their 3-1-5 record on Sunday afternoon when they face the Gold Coast Titans at home.