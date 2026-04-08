NSW utility Connor Watson has been told he can test the waters, with the Sydney Roosters granting permission to the 29-year-old to negotiate with rivals.

With another year on his deal, The Daily Telegraph reported that Watson has been told that if he can get a long-term deal elsewhere, the Roosters would not stand in his way for the 2027 season and beyond.

Manly Sea Eagles and the PNG Chiefs are the frontrunners circling the dummy-half, with Perth Bears also in the mix for his signature.

Watson's crossroads has been building for some time.

A flirtation with Rugby 360 last year raised eyebrows, and a recent switch in management added more to the speculation.

The Roosters signing Reece Robson as their long-term dummy-half has made Watson expendable and his path at the club a little narower.

The Roosters will head to Perth to play the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday evening.