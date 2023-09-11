The NRL finals are underway, and with it, Nathan Cleary put on his best performance of the season to become the only player scoring a perfect votes total in Zero Tackle's NRL finals MVP.

As we did during the regular season, our four judges here at Zero Tackle - founder Matt Clements, reporters Dan Nichols and Jack Blyth and myself - will vote on a 5,4,3,2,1 basis to determine who is to be crowned the MVP of the finals series.

And yes, some teams will play more games than the rest, but we figure the winner is still likely to come from one of the sides who make the decider on the first Sunday in October.

The opening week of finals action saw the Penrith Panthers dominate the New Zealand Warriors, the Brisbane Broncos dominate the Melbourne Storm, and two thrillers in the elimination finals as the Sydney Roosters knocked the Cronulla Sharks out, and the Newcastle Knights used extra time to fire past the Canberra Raiders.

The only unanimous MVP the panel could agree on though was Nathan Cleary. In all other games, split decisions were handed out, with Kalyn Ponga claiming 19 votes, Siua Wong 18, Adam Reynolds 17 and James Tedesco 16.

Our regular season run away winner Payne Haas also recorded 14 votes.

Wong will be the most surprising of the names on that list, with the NRL rookie having his best game in the to-grade, while Phoenix Crossland has also cracked equal ninth spot on the back of a 14-vote game for the Knights.

Here are all the votes from Week 1 of the finals.

Brisbane Broncos vs Melbourne Storm

Penrith Panthers vs New Zealand Warriors

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters

Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders

Top ten

