The Penrith Panthers will be playing their sixth-straight preliminary final this Sunday against the Brisbane Broncos, after a convincing victory over the third-place Canterbury Bulldogs.

While the Panthers had two stars pulled up for misconduct, fans can rest assured knowing their main men will feature in the do-or-die clash.

Panthers captain and superstar Nathan Cleary was charged with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle for his hit on the Bulldogs' fullback Connor Tracey.

He will be fined a total of $1000, or $1500 should he challenge the charge and fail.

His teammate Brad Schneider will face the same punishments after he was pulled up for a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact on Sitili Tupouniua.

On the other side of the pitch, Bulldogs cult hero Kurt Mann was also charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact for his hit on Cleary.

He faces a $1800 fine, or $2500 if found guilty after challenging.