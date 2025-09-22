The Penrith Panthers will be playing their sixth-straight preliminary final this Sunday against the Brisbane Broncos, after a convincing victory over the third-place Canterbury Bulldogs.

While the Panthers had two stars pulled up for misconduct, fans can rest assured knowing their main men will feature in the do-or-die clash.

NRL Elimination Final – Warriors v Panthers
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Nathan Cleary of the Panthers is tackled during the NRL Elimination Final match between the New Zealand Warriors and Penrith Panthers at Go Media Stadium on September 13, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Panthers captain and superstar Nathan Cleary was charged with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle for his hit on the Bulldogs' fullback Connor Tracey.

He will be fined a total of $1000, or $1500 should he challenge the charge and fail.

His teammate Brad Schneider will face the same punishments after he was pulled up for a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact on Sitili Tupouniua.

On the other side of the pitch, Bulldogs cult hero Kurt Mann was also charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact for his hit on Cleary.

He faces a $1800 fine, or $2500 if found guilty after challenging.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION