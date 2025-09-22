The Penrith Panthers will be playing their sixth-straight preliminary final this Sunday against the Brisbane Broncos, after a convincing victory over the third-place Canterbury Bulldogs.
While the Panthers had two stars pulled up for misconduct, fans can rest assured knowing their main men will feature in the do-or-die clash.
Panthers captain and superstar Nathan Cleary was charged with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle for his hit on the Bulldogs' fullback Connor Tracey.
He will be fined a total of $1000, or $1500 should he challenge the charge and fail.
His teammate Brad Schneider will face the same punishments after he was pulled up for a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact on Sitili Tupouniua.
On the other side of the pitch, Bulldogs cult hero Kurt Mann was also charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact for his hit on Cleary.
He faces a $1800 fine, or $2500 if found guilty after challenging.