Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary has called for the idea of players backing up from State of Origin to be discussed.

Suggesting the concept may be outdated, he is the latest voice to join the debate, with both Nathan Cleary and South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Cameron Murray injured in backing up from Game 1 of the series.

The call to rest Penrith's Origin contingent for Saturday's win over the Knights came on the back of the star halfback's injury against the Dragons - it has ruled him out of the remainder of Origin and a number of Penrith games.

The dispute over players backing up from Origin, sometimes on 48 hours rest, is one that continues every year, but Cleary, speaking after the win, suggested a balance may need to be found.

“At some point, there's got to be some consideration around whether backing up from Origin is an outdated concept,” Cleary said during his post-game press conference.

“The NRL season is so tough this year, so even the games feel like they're even harder in the middle of the year whereas some years it drops off a little bit.

“I just feel like all our Origin guys, they all played at the World Cup, they all played for New South Wales and we probably underestimate the emotional toll that Origin can take, especially if you lose, that's all part of it.

“We got a big injury after Game I with Nathan backing up. A few guys at different clubs got injured backing up, so that all comes into it.

“For those guys to sit on the sideline and have a few days off and we still get the win, is enormous.”

Cleary confirmed plans haven't been set for Game 3, with all of Liam Martin, Stephen Crichton, Jarome Luai, Isaah Yeo and Brian To'o a chance of retaining their spot.

Cleary's comments continue the narrative over the restructuring of the NRL season, with calls for the Origin period to see a break from week-to-week NRL action.