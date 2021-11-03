In the wake of Penrith's decision to terminate the contract of controversial back Tyrone May, the club's star playmaker, Nathan Cleary, has added fuel to the flames via social media platform Instagram.

May's career at the foot of the Blue Mountains was cut short on Wednesday following the 25-year-old's choice to open old wounds from his guilty plea to four counts of intentionally recording intimate images without consent in 2020.

The one-time Samoan international took to social media in the hours after Penrith's 2021 premiership victory and uploaded a now-deleted post that was deemed to bring both he and the club into disrepute.

While the tone-deaf post eventually saw May fined $7500 ahead of his ties to the Panthers being severed, the severity of both charges were not enough to deter Cleary from uploading a controversial post of his own.

Although the son of the coach steered clear of openly rehashing May's crimes, the halfback has not avoided scorn from the public for his inability to 'read the room' while offering support.

Penrith fans: Finally Tyrone May is sacked, we can move past the bad press we got post-GF Nathan Cleary: Hold my broken trophy... 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️#NRL pic.twitter.com/Bg7qI2w6h5 — Jack Blyth (@jblesfooty224) November 3, 2021

I played a team sport my entire life, i even went to an all boys high school, i understand the culture of protecting your team mates & your ‘brothers’. But that shit stops at like 14, 15. Nathan Cleary & Tyrone May are grown men. May, has committed a serious offence. — Dom Sullivan (@domsullivan18) November 3, 2021

My respect for Nathan Cleary after seeing his Instagram story has rapidly deteriorated. Shame. — Matty (@mattymoy__) November 3, 2021

Nathan Cleary’s not that great at reading the room 😳 https://t.co/jXYGAQrMBo — Nick McGrath (@nickmcgrath4) November 3, 2021

Given May's NRL career appears all but over, it remains unsurprising that Cleary has followed his former housemate's lead in deleting the aforementioned post.

However, it is not yet known whether the Origin representative is in line for any further punishment as neither the NRL nor Panthers have made any public comment.