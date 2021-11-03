Penrith have confirmed the termination of Tyrone May's contract, with the 25-year-old departing the club with immediate effect.

May was contracted to the Panthers for the 2022 season, however following a string of indiscretions listed as a "serious breach of his contractual obligations" by the club, the Samoan international has been sacked by Penrith.

The Panthers utility was handed a breach notice by the league and a $7500 fine last month after being stood down.

Panthers chief executive Brian Fletcher stated reasons behind the club's decision to part ways with May.

"As a club we understand our responsibilities to the game, our corporate partners, our members and fans, and the wider Rugby League community," Fletcher said in a club statement.

"The Board observed due process in this matter and considered all relevant factors before reaching its final decision.

"Panthers will coordinate with the NRL to ensure Tyrone receives access to any support services he needs moving forward."

Making his debut with the Panthers in 2017, May played 56 games for Penrith, including a role in the club's grand final victory over South Sydney in September.