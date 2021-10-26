Controversial Penrith utility Tyrone May is on the precipice of learning whether his time with the 2021 premiers has come to a close.

According to Brent Read of The Daily Telegraph, the 25-year-old's future currently hangs in the balance, with a verdict set to be handed down when the club's board meets on Wednesday.

While May remains contracted at Bluebet Stadium for the 2022 season, if Penrith's brass decide to distance themselves from the one-time Samoan international, it could be curtains for his contentious NRL career.

The Panthers' adjudication is set to come in the wake of May's decision to open old wounds surrounding his sentence for filming a woman during a sexual act without her consent.

Although May managed to avoid a prison term after being found guilty in Parramatta Local Court in 2020, he was handed a three-year good behaviour bond and a lengthy community service order.

These punishments were added to by the league following his decision to post a tone-deaf social media post in the hours after the Panthers' victory over South Sydney earlier this month.

Last week, May was issued a breach notice by the league and a $7500 fine. These came in addition to being stood down by the club.

Despite a decision on whether May will be welcomed back to the fold for Penrith's premiership defence still hanging in the balance, Read held the view that his relationship with the Cleary family could see him survive.

Within his Wednesday morning report, Read suggested that given his past with Ivan, Nathan, and Indie Cleary, May's on-field and off-field bonds could see him afforded a chance to see out his one-year deal.