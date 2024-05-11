John Sutton, a former 300-game player for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, has earned a new head coaching role for the 2024 season.

Promoted to the Rabbitohs full-time Development Coach position earlier this season by Jason Demetriou, Sutton has also earned a head coaching position alongside his job with Souths.

Previously, he worked in a floating coaching role alongside Greg Inglis, which ensured that everyone at all club levels worked from the same framework.

The Rabbitohs club legend has joined as the co-head coach of the South Eastern Seagulls, who compete in the Souths Juniors A-grade competition.

Finishing fifth in the competition last season, Sutton will attempt to turn around their fortunes.

He will coach the likes of 2022 leading pointscorer Mitchell Reeve and brothers Corey and Zac Makelim - the latter is a member of the Rabbitohs NSW Cup squad.

Before taking to coaching, Sutton played 329 games for the Bunnies and scored 60 tries over his 16-year career, highlighted by captaining them to their premiership victory in 2014.