The Canterbury Bulldogs have suffered a major hit to their forward stocks, with one of their promising young forwards set for a stint on the sidelines due to injury.

A young front-rower, Jack Todd, has sustained a fractured forearm. The injury occurred before the club's match against the Penrith Panthers on Friday night, where it was rumoured that he could have been selected as a late replacement.

Although he was closing in on his NRL debut, it is understood that he will now spend at least two months on the sidelines and will join the injury list alongside fellow forward Chris Patolo.

Todd has played in eight NSW Cup games this season, either as a prop or lock and has been one of the team's best players in reserve grade.

Throughout the eight appearances, he has made 22 tackle busts, 218 tackles (95.2 per cent tackle efficiency) and made 1106 total running meters with the ball in hand, averaging 138 per game.

@NRL_Bulldogs Promising young forward Jack Todd has suffered a fractured forearm at training … Surgery required … 8-10 week recovery … Jack was getting close to an NRL debut … We shall just have to wait a little longer … Bones heal … He will be back!!! … Great kid. — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) May 9, 2024

Phil Gould would later confirm via X (formerly known as Twitter) that Todd underwent surgery on Thursday afternoon and will not return to training for a couple of weeks, which will see him begin the process of returning to full contact training.