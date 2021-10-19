The NRL have handed down three breach notices to Penrith Panthers' players following post grand final antics.

Tyrone May has been hit with the biggest penalty of the three players, with the NRL alleging he "acted contrary to the best interests of the game for posting and being part of social media posts which do not align with the values of the game."

The notice to May proposes he must complete further education programs as directed by the NRL, and also pay a $7500 fine.

The penalties don't finish there for May though, with the Panthers also announcing he would be stood down from all club related activities until further notice.

It's unclear how long Penrith's ban will last for, however, it being the off-season still optens the option for May to not miss any on-field time.

Cleary and Crichton have been served breach notices by the NRL for allegedly acting "contrary to the best interest of the game after they were photographed on social media acting in a disrespectful manner toward the NRL Premiership Trophy."

The breach notice explains that Cleary and Crichton weren't responsible for the damage, they treated the trophy in a manner which shows disrespect towards the individuals (being Norm Provan and Arthur Arthur Somsons) on the trophy.

Cleary will be fined $7,000 and Crichton $4,000 by the NRL, taking into account their relative salaries.

While the NRL have made it clear the players have five days to respond to the breach notice, it would appear the Panthers have already accepted the sanctions, issuing their own statement.

"The Panthers players had no intention to show disrespect towards the trophy, Norm Provan or Arthur Summons, however they understand that’s how their actions may have been interpreted," Panthers CEO Brian Fletcher said.

"Everyone at Panthers is well aware of the immense contributions Norm and Arthur made to our game and the high esteem in which they are held by everyone involved in Rugby League.

"On behalf of the club I sincerely apologise for any offence or distress this matter may have caused the Rugby League community and particularly the Provan and Summons families."