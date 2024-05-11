The Wests Tigers have officially confirmed the departure of their major sponsor, Brydens Lawyers, after the end of the 2024 season.

The termination of the $1 million sponsorship follows the exit of Lee Hagipantelis last year as Wests Tigers Chairman.

Hagipantelis was ousted from the position following an internal review of the club and would depart the role after four years.

Brydens Lawyers initially joined the club for the start of the 2015 NRL season before being upgraded to the club's major sponsor for the 2016 season.

"On behalf of Wests Tigers, I want to thank Brydens Lawyers for their generous support over the past ten years," Tigers CEO Shane Richardson said.

“This club has faced several challenges on and off the field over this time, but the one constant throughout has been the unwavering support from Brydens Lawyers.”

Despite the loss of the sponsor, the remaining major sponsors Zurich Insurance, McDonalds, Pepper Money and Allied Express will remain in the Tigers portfolio.

The departure of Brydens Lawyers means that the club are in the market for a new major sponsor for the 2025 NRL season and beyond.