Conversations continue to emerge around the situation involving Bronson Xerri and the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, with head coach Cameron Ciraldo now addressing the saga publicly.

Late last week, reports emerged that Xerri was pushing for an immediate release from the Bulldogs after becoming disgruntled at the club.

Days later, it was confirmed he had been dropped from the first-grade side for the Round 3 clash against the Canberra Raiders, instead being named to play in reserve grade.

He is set to be replaced in the top squad by Enari Tuala.

It's a surprising and, to many, a strange development.

Xerri was handed a lifeline by the club after serving a four-year doping suspension, making the reported unrest from the 25-year-old even more puzzling.

Speaking this week, Ciraldo did not hide his disappointment in how the situation unfolded, while also acknowledging the complexity behind the scenes.

“There's plenty of people in the NRL who have reactions that they regret, and probably feel like they could have reacted better,” he said.

He described Xerri's response as "disappointing," but also pointed to broader issues influencing the call.

Ciraldo shared that “a number of other factors around training and preparation” contributed to the demotion.

Ciraldo also suggested that emotional reactions are not uncommon within professional environments.

“That happens nearly every day in an NRL club, and Bronson might have had one of those moments – unfortunately for him, though, his reaction was leaked to the media.”

The Bulldogs are no strangers to scrutiny over selection decisions, having faced backlash last season for dropping Toby Sexton.

“I don't want to go back too much to last year, but he was a great example of dealing with disappointment and getting on with your job,” Ciraldo said of Sexton.

“Your first response sometimes you can't control, but your second response you can.”

As for Xerri's future at the club, Ciraldo made it clear the path back is in the player's hands.

“Bronson Xerri at his best will force his way back into our team somewhere, but the ball's totally in his court.”

For now, the Bulldogs look towards Thursday night's game against the Raiders in the nation's capital.