Canterbury Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo has shut down any idea that Karl Oloapu will debut this weekend.

The Bulldogs' team selection on Tuesday afternoon ahead of their Saturday evening home game against the Cronulla Sharks saw Matt Burton shift into the number seven jersey, while Kyle Flanagan will do the opposite move, wearing the number six.

It led to speculation that Flanagan was being prepared to be dropped, and that Oloapu, who is rated as one of the best rookies in the game but left the Brisbane Broncos during the off-season under messy circumstances, could have been ready for a debut.

His form in the NSW Cup has been outstanding, but Ciraldo told Fox League that there was no games being played by the Belmore-based side.

“There's no ducks and drakes, Kyle will be playing five-eighth," Ciraldo told the publication.

The coach, who had led the team to three wins from the first seven games in charge during what is his first NRL stint, is searching for a way to get Canterbury back to the finals for the first time in many years.

He said the move was about allowing Burton to get his hands on the football more often, while freeing up Flanagan to play more of his game.

“We're wanting to get the ball in Burto's hands more and get him to take more ownership in the team,” Ciraldo told Fox League.

“He's our man and he's not getting the ball as much as we'd like him to.

“We could have done it without swapping the numbers but we feel like this is the best symbol this is your team Matt and now we want him to own it.

“We're looking for better direction.

“With Kyle playing five-eighth it helps his game as well and allows him to knuckle down, simplify his role and work of the things we've asked him to work on.”

The Bulldogs take on the Sharks on Saturday night in what will be a tricky clash for the club, with Cronulla currently holding a three and three record from their six games.