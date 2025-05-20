Manly Sea Eagles and Queensland Maroons captain Daly Cherry-Evans has confirmed his NRL career will continue into 2026, and that negotiations have commenced with two clubs.

The veteran halfback, who at one point this year wasn't sure whether he would play State of Origin, or continue his NRL career into 2026, has now arrived in Maroons camp ahead of Game 1 next Wednesday.

That comes despite a downturn in form during recent weeks, seemingly coinciding with his confirmed decision to depart the Manly Sea Eagles at the end of 2025.

While his career has been in limbo since, he has now revealed he will play on into 2026, although, speaking to the media from camp, he revealed that won't be happening anytime soon.

"The motivation is definitely there to play on next year (in the NRL). When the time is right, I will sign on with a club and make an announcement, but that's highly unlikely to happen any time soon and certainly not during Origin," Cherry-Evans was quoted as saying by AAP.

While Manly have already moved on, signing Jamal Fogarty to a three-year deal that will see him take over as the club's first-choice number seven and prepare future star Joey Walsh for first-grade between 2026 and 2028, Cherry-Evans revealed he hasn't yet signed with anyone, and confirmed the Sydney Roosters and Dolphins are among the clubs he has spoken to so far.

"No, I haven't signed with anyone and ... I've kept that really tight," he said.

"I made it clear at the start I wasn't going to waste anyone's time with this process.

"The Roosters are someone I have spoken to, but nothing has been done yet.

"The Dolphins are one of the sides I have spoken to but again nothing has happened."

The Roosters have been widely backed as the front-runners to claim Cherry-Evans' services.

A recent report suggested the veteran halfback wants to remain in Sydney to finish his career, and the Roosters are believed to be the only Sydney club either with the money or desire to grab his signature.

What that means for Sam Walker - who is due to return from an ACL injury in the next few weeks - remains to be seen, although he would likely shuffle to five-eigth, leaving Sandon Smith on the outside of Trent Robinson's best 17.

The Dolphins have publicly declared they won't chase Cherry-Evans, but the Queensland captain's admission he has already spoken to the club blows that out of the water.

Born in Redcliffe, it would be a homecoming for Cherry-Evans to finish his career with the Dolphins, although it seems at long odds of happening, with the club also having their own young halfback in Isaiya Katoa locking things down.