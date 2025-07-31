Speaking on SENQ Breakfast, Brisbane Broncos legend and former Queensland Maroons stalwart Corey Parker has dropped a bombshell, confessing to "cheating" in every game he has played.

That includes 347 NRL games, 19 State of Origin appearances and 13 international caps for Australia.

"If I can get away with being a metre offside or not standing so square at marker or leaving a little earlier off the try line offensively - that's cheating," he told co-host Ian Healy.

The former Broncos captain also conceded he was not the only one doing so,

"Cameron Smith was probably the best (manipulator) I ever played with," he added.

That's another 430 games of NRL experience, 42 State of Origin appearances and 56 caps for Australia, and not to mention, reinforcing the belief of almost all rugby league fans that Smith bent the rules throughout his career.

Parker's revelation comes just a month on from publicly condemning Ashley Klein for a lopsided penalty count in Game 2 of this year's State of Origin series.

"I can't get around that at all," Parker stated on his SENQ Breakfast show.

"I just don't think you need 12 penalties and 10 of those going in the way of one team."

"I think it's a concern for the game personally."

As for Smith, he too publicly criticised Klein when speaking to SENQ, notably outing him for his set restart decisions in Game 2 of the 2024 State of Origin series.

However, both Parker and Smith's criticisms highlight a clear double standard, expecting referees to get it right on one of the biggest stages in rugby league, despite admitting to or being outed for bending the rules on the very same stage.

Referees are currently under more scrutiny than ever before, from players, coaches, pundits and fans alike.

While there is no disputing the fact that nobody understands the game quite like current and former players, it does beg the question, are these players-turned-pundits truly entitled to criticise and comment on the standard of officiating when they deceived those same officials themselves?