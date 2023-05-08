The CEO of the Warriors' major sponsor One NZ has broken his silence after slamming the NRL for "cheating of the highest order".

Jason Paris took to Twitter following the Warriors' 18-6 loss to the Panthers, claiming the NRL is doing everything they can to ensure the Warriors lose their matches.

Are you kidding me? How biased are are the @NRL bunker and referees against the @NZWarriors ? Have they got money on them to lose? It’s like we are permanently against 14 on the field and they want us to play with 12. Huge courage from the boys 💪🔥👊 — Jason Paris (@JasonCParis) May 6, 2023

In his original post, Paris refers to the dual sin bins of Jackson Ford and Demitric Sifakula. Ford's stint in the sheds was par for the course this season following a recent crackdown on hip-drops.

Sifakula was more unfortunate however, after the match review committee decided his offence was not worth punishing in the judiciary. The bench forward was sent for 10 following what referee Todd Smith deemed as a striking action when grabbing Nathan Cleary's jersey in a scuffle.

Paris continued barraging the NRL with bias claims on Twitter, replying to several fans and continuing his argument, even making an entirely new post referencing Sky Sports' commentary sharing a similar opinion to the CEO.

“The Panthers were spoon fed the game by the referees” - some great observations from the @skysportnz commentators, calling out the @NRL bias against the @NZWarriors. Super proud of this team. Tohu Harris a great diplomatic leader as always. #Lesssssgoooo #ItsOurYear pic.twitter.com/HpBZdVJrI1 — Jason Paris (@JasonCParis) May 6, 2023

The NRL has confirmed it will look into the comments, with a spokesman telling The Daily Telegraph that the league will "review them closely".

Paris was quizzed on the matter on SEN NZ on Monday, with the One NZ boss withdrawing his initial accusation, but doubling down on the issues surrounding the calls the Warriors have received recently.

"I don't think that the NRL refs are cheats, no one comes onto the field to do that," Paris said.

"But you can't argue with some of these inconsistencies against the Warriors and it happens every single week.

"It is so frustrating when the team is performing better than they have for quite some time that the momentum is being stopped in games because, I think, of unfair or inconsistent decisions."

Warriors coach Andrew Webster has remained tight-lipped in recent weeks when asked about controversial calls and has continued his tough stand post-match, even having a stab at the media for trying to get a comment that would likely see Webster get fined from the NRL.

“I'm going to take a hat around and get you guys to pay for my fine,” Webster said.

“If you all want to chip in, I'll give you whatever you want.”

The coach did leap to defend Sifakula though, saying the alleged strike was more like an open-hand push.

He also drew reference to a Dallin Watene-Zelezniak's HIA, where no disciplinary action was received by Penrith after the event.

“Dallin has got a swollen face and a sore nose. No one has done that on purpose, yet he goes to the HIA and nothing happens. Things like that, I'm not understanding at the moment," Webster said.