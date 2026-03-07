Patrick Carrigan hasn't shut the door on the possibility of becoming part of rugby league history, admitting a future move could appeal as the Broncos prepare for an eventual contract fight to keep their captain-in-waiting.

Carrigan insists his heart remains firmly planted at Red Hill, but the Brisbane lock acknowledges the lure of the NRL's incoming PNG franchis from the prospect of tax-free earnings to the chance to spearhead a rugby league movement in a nation obessed with the sport.

Brisbane's roster stability has taken a hit with Payne Haas announcing he will depart the club at the end of the season to reunite with Wayne Bennett at South Sydney.

The Broncos can ill afford to see Carrigan follow a similar path down the track.

The Queensland Origin forward is contracted until the end of 2028, but will be free to negotiate with rivals from November 1 2027.

For now, Carrigan says he is content at the Broncos and has every intention of remaining in Brisbane long-term.

One thing he knows is nothing in rugby league is guaranteed.

“It's a business, mate … you learn how this game goes," Carrigan told The Courier Mail.

“I will say, when I grew up, the only jersey I ever saw myself wearing was a Broncos jersey. I'm happy doing that at the moment and I'm loving that.

“But I think there'd be a fair list of boys trying to join that PNG crew if it's tax-free dollars, that's for sure.”

The two-time Broncos player of the year spoke about how a place like PNG, the attraction has to be more than just money, that the chance to contribute to a nation where rugby league is woven deeply into everyday life would also carry significant meaning.

“I think if you ask any working Australian if tax-free dollars would be attractive to them, they would say the same, too,” he said.

“Outside of the financial gains that you can have, there's a lot of cool things to be said in going to start a franchise in a country like PNG where they live and breathe rugby league.

“For me that's probably something that would appeal more if I was ever in that position.

“It's a national game in PNG. People love rugby league there and you would get to provide a smile to millions of people that are a little bit less fortunate than us in Australia.

“I think the financial gain would probably speak to a lot of players, but outside of that I think a lot of boys could see the upside in that (promoting the game to PNG people), too.”