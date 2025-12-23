There are no two ways about it - the Canterbury Bulldogs fade out at the end of the 2025 season means the pressure is on coming into the new year.

After spending much of the first half of 2025 at the top of the table, the signing of Lachlan Galvin, changes to the spine and other factors saw the Bulldogs fail to host a qualifying final.

That left them with a tricky trip to Melbourne, where they fell short, before promptly being knocked out the following week against the Penrith Panthers.

It was far from a straightforward finals series, but the lingering question out of the season for the Belmore-based club, frankly, is “what might have been”.

The same selection questions linger over 2026 despite the departure of Toby Sexton, while new faces, and the performance of some, as well as rookies ready to breakout, will create extra head-scratchers for Cameron Ciraldo as he looks to coach the blue and white to a premiership.