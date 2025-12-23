There are no two ways about it - the Canterbury Bulldogs fade out at the end of the 2025 season means the pressure is on coming into the new year.
After spending much of the first half of 2025 at the top of the table, the signing of Lachlan Galvin, changes to the spine and other factors saw the Bulldogs fail to host a qualifying final.
That left them with a tricky trip to Melbourne, where they fell short, before promptly being knocked out the following week against the Penrith Panthers.
It was far from a straightforward finals series, but the lingering question out of the season for the Belmore-based club, frankly, is “what might have been”.
The same selection questions linger over 2026 despite the departure of Toby Sexton, while new faces, and the performance of some, as well as rookies ready to breakout, will create extra head-scratchers for Cameron Ciraldo as he looks to coach the blue and white to a premiership.
Who plays at halfback?
It was one of the big questions of the second half of 2025.
Bulldogs fans were left questioning what had happened, neutrals looked on in amazement, and Toby Sexton must have been waking up with cold sweats in the middle of the night, hoping it was all a nightmare.
Now at Catalans, Sexton lost his spot in the number seven, before being recalled during the finals through injury and being one of the blue and white's best.
His departure leaves the Bulldogs with two to pick from at number seven. Lachlan Galvin, who is a number six, and Mitchell Woods, who, for all the potential he possesses, is a rookie.
Matt Burton could yet shuffle elsewhere in the side if Galvin moves to six, but there are significant questions around the spine for Canterbury.
Kade Dykes. Two matches in four years with the Sharks.
He’s a cheap depth player, not a candidate for a starting role in first grade.