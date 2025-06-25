The Canterbury Bulldogs have made another significant signing, which is likely to pay off in the long run, poaching a talented youngster from the Sydney Roosters' ranks.

After signing Aaymon Fitzgibbon and Finau Latu from the St George Illawarra Dragons, the Bulldogs added yet another promising youngster to their pathways system by securing the services of Mikey Nassar.

Before agreeing to sign with the club, Zero Tackle understands that at least two other NRL clubs were interested in his services before he ended up at the Bulldogs.

A member of the Roosters' SG Ball Cup premiership-winning team earlier this season, Nassar has been with the Belmore-based squad for the last month, playing in the Ron Massey Cup competition as he continues to further his development.

Able to play anywhere in the back-line, he is mainly featured on the wing and is a graduate of the famed Hill Sports High School, where he has produced plenty of highlights over the past few years.

Before his time at the Roosters, he spent a couple of seasons with the Balmain Tigers in the Harold Matthews Cup before he sustained a long-term injury, minimising his game time on the field.