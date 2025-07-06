The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly signed another member of the Sydney Roosters team that won the 2025 SG Ball Cup title.\r\n\r\nAfter winning the 2025\u00a0SG Ball Cup, the Roosters have lost another member of their impressive squad following the departures of Cohen Dittmann (Cowboys), Mikey Nassar (Bulldogs), Phillip Lavakeiaho (Sea Eagles) and Tyson Walker (Cowboys).\r\n\r\nWith Nassar already making a mid-season switch to join the Bulldogs, the club have landed a former teammate of his as they continue to build depth in their pathways teams.\r\n\r\nAccording to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Bulldogs have landed the signature of impressive centre Baxter Warner, who can also play on the wing and at fullback.\r\n\r\nA graduate of Newington College, where he played rugby union, he made the U16s NSW City team in 2022 and recently made his debut in the Jersey Flegg Cup competition.\r\n\r\nThe arrival of Warner comes after they signed Aaymon Fitzgibbon and Finau Latu from the St George Illawarra Dragons.\r\n\r\nA talented youngster with plenty of upside and a high ceiling, Warner comes from a rugby league family, with his uncle Jack Elsegood previously playing 149 matches for the Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney City Roosters between 1993 and 2000.\r\n\r\nhttps:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=vfLfLqlX8Tc