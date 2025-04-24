One of the most talented forwards coming through the St George Illawarra Dragons has reportedly decided to depart the club to sign with a new NRL team after being linked to a host of different clubs.

Able to speak with rival clubs since the end of Round 6, Finau Latu's future has been decided after he was previously uncontracted beyond the conclusion of this season.

Primarily playing as a lock, he is part of the next generation of forwards at the Dragons and has slowly transitioned from the Harold Matthews Cup to making his NSW Cup debut last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

A junior of the Minchinbury Jets and 2023 Australian Schoolboys representative, Latu has been in the Dragons' pathways system since 2022 and is now a member of their Top 30 roster.

According to 9News journalist Danny Weidler, Latu has agreed to move to the Canterbury Bulldogs from the 2026 season onwards after previously touring the club's facilities the other week.

In deciding to select the Bulldogs as his new home, he has rejected a whopping $1.2 million three-year contract offered by the Newcastle Knights, per The Sydney Morning Herald's Michael Chammas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canterbury Bulldogs 2026 Squad

Best 17 and full squad

1. Connor Tracey

2. Marcelo Montoya

3. Stephen Crichton

4. Bronson Xerri

5. Jacob Kiraz

6. Matt Burton

7. Mitchell Woods

8. Leo Thompson

9. Reed Mahoney

10. Max King

11. Jacob Preston

12. Viliame Kikau

13. Kurt Mann

Interchange

14. Bailey Hayward

15. Sitili Tupouniua

16. Josh Curran

17. Samuel Hughes

Rest of squad

18. Lipoi Hopoi

19. Enari Tuala

20. Tom Amone

21. Zyon Maiu'u

22. Jack Todd

23. Harry Hayes

24. Jaeman Salmon

25. Finau Latu

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

Roster spots open: 5

Jordi Mazzone has an option in his contract for 2026 and has not been included in the list of contracted players.

2026 development list

1. Logan Spinks

2. Sosaia Alatini

3. Jack Underhill