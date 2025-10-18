Samuel Hughes, a young forward for the Canterbury Bulldogs, has reportedly rejected a move that would have seen him link up with a new club for the 2026 season.

A key member of the Bulldogs' forward pack, the 24-year-old was limited to only ten appearances in 2025 due to an ongoing injury at the start of the season, but has shown that he can be a regular in the middle of the field.

Although he has made 40 appearances to date since his debut in 2023, including 25 in 2024, the Parramatta Eels junior isn't guaranteed a regular position in the team next year with the arrival of Leo Thompson from the Newcastle Knights.

Due to this, Hughes found himself linked with a move to the London Broncos, but subsequently rejected a potential and instead decided to remain at the Bulldogs, where he is contracted for a further 12 months, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Although he will still be able to speak with rivals from November 1 for 2027, it is understood that the Belmore-based side was happy to let him leave if it meant that he would secure a contract elsewhere.

“It's great competition,” Hughes said of Thompson's pending arrival via The Sydney Morning Herald.

“That's what we want. We want to beef up our middle pack. So it's great competition, man. It just pushes you to get better.”