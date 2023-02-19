Canberra veteran Jordan Rapana could miss his side's Round 1 clash with the Cowboys after being placed on report and sin-binned during the opening half of Sunday's Pre-Season Challenge matchup with the Wests Tigers.

Rapana was first in the books in the 11th minute of the match for a dangerous tackle before match referee Ben Cummins sin-binned the winger 20 minutes later for a late hit on Tigers five-eighth Adam Doueihi.

With the Tigers looking to break through the Canberra defence on the right-hand side of their attack, Doueihi shovelled a pass off to Shawn Blore before being met with an aerial Rapana, whose shoulder made contact with Doueihi's head.

The Tigers playmaker was floored from the hit, with Rapana instantly gaining scrutiny from Cummins to be sent off for 10 minutes.

Rapana would return to the field in the 44th minute of the match, while Doueihi managed to continue to play out the match.

The pair of incidents are expected to be assessed by the NRL's match review committee, with Rapana potentially facing an early-season suspension.

The Raiders will travel to North Queensland on March 4 to open their home and away season, before matches against the Dolphins, Sharks and Knights in succeeding weeks.

At the time of writing, the Tigers carry a 204 lead over the Raiders in the Pre-Season Challenge match at Belmore Sports Ground.