The Canberra Raiders have got one back after the Knights pinched Adam Elliott, signing Newcastle junior Passim Saulo for the 2023 season.

The front-rower has notched 26 NRL games since his 2018 debut as well as making his representative debut in 2020 for the Maori All Stars.

Notching a career-best 10 games this season, Saulo appeared destined for NSW Cup in the Hunter, stuck behind the Saifiti twins, David Klemmer and Jack Hetherington next season.

The Daily Telegraph has revealed that the front-rower will now join Ricky Stuart's Raiders on a two-year deal, tying him to the nation's capital through to the end of 2023.

With Josh Papalii and Joseph Tapine guaranteed the starting prop positions in the side, Saulo will fight it out against the likes of Emre Guler and Corey Horsburgh for game time next season.

Named on the interchange bench for this weekend's home clash against Cronulla, Saulo will now become the fourth member of the Knights' 17 to play their final game for the club this weekend, joining Tex Hoy, Phoenix Crossland and Edrick Lee at the departure gates.