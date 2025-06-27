The Canberra Raiders have been linked to two playmakers from rival teams as they eye a replacement for Jamal Fogarty, who will depart the club for the Manly Sea Eagles at the end of the season.

While Ethan Strange and Ethan Sanders are the long-term halves combination at the Raiders, it hasn't stopped the club from looking for an experienced half to help nurture and develop the young duo.

Preparing to find a replacement for veteran Jamal Fogarty, coach Ricky Stuart confirmed to The Canberra Times that Jake Clifford (North Queensland Cowboys) was a player of interest.

According to the publication, the club is also keeping an eye on Lachlan Ilias from the St George Illawarra Dragons and is closely monitoring his future at the Red V, which has seen him spend the majority of his tenure in the NSW Cup.

It is understood that if Clifford were to move to the nation's capital, it would be on a two-year contract.