The Canberra Raiders have been linked to two playmakers from rival teams as they eye a replacement for Jamal Fogarty, who will depart the club for the Manly Sea Eagles at the end of the season.
While Ethan Strange and Ethan Sanders are the long-term halves combination at the Raiders, it hasn't stopped the club from looking for an experienced half to help nurture and develop the young duo.
Preparing to find a replacement for veteran Jamal Fogarty, coach Ricky Stuart confirmed to The Canberra Times that Jake Clifford (North Queensland Cowboys) was a player of interest.
According to the publication, the club is also keeping an eye on Lachlan Ilias from the St George Illawarra Dragons and is closely monitoring his future at the Red V, which has seen him spend the majority of his tenure in the NSW Cup.
It is understood that if Clifford were to move to the nation's capital, it would be on a two-year contract.
"Yeah, he's one of three or four blokes I've spoken to," Stuart said via the publication.
"I'm not in any rush. There's three or four guys there that we're looking at and, as I said, I'm not in any rush.
"We've got a lot on our plate at the moment coming into the back end of the season, and we'll make that decision when it's right for us."
The interest in Ilias comes as there has been constant chatter surrounding his future alongside teammate Jonah Glover, both of whom have continually been overlooked by Shane Flanagan to play in first-grade.
“I'm intrigued by a couple of blokes at the Dragons," News Corp's Brent Read said on Triple M's NRL Talk.
"You have Jonah Glover and Lachlan Ilias the halves in NSW Cup have been braining it but they can't get a look in in the