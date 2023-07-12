While Danny Levi signed a two-year contract to join the Canberra Raiders this season, a Super League club is aiming to poach him and bring him back overseas.

A standout last season in the Super League for the Huddersfield Giants, Levi began the year in the Raiders' starting hooker role but sustained an unfortunate broken jaw in Round 3 against the Cronulla Sharks.

Since then, he has struggled to reclaim his starting position in the team, having only appeared once since his return from surgery.

Mainly spending time in the reserve-grade side, he has fallen behind Zac Woolford and Tom Starling in the pecking order- the duo have created a lethal combination with each other recently.

Unlikely to find his way back into the side anytime soon, Rugby League Live is reporting that the Leeds Rhinos are interested in bringing him back to the Super League for the 2024 season.

A target of Leeds Rhinos coach Roham Smith, the Samoan international is still contracted with the Raiders until the end of next season. However, Leeds are interested in striking up a deal with Canberra.

Smith and Levi have previously worked together in the Queensland Cup for the Norths Devils. On the outs of the Brisbane Broncos at the time, his great form in the competition saw him picked up by the Huddersfield Giants in 2022.

Whilst playing nearly the entire Super League season in 2022, he was second in the competition for most dummy-half runs and has continually proved he is an attacking ball-running threat from the ruck.

In his four limited NRL appearances so far this season, he has made 78 tackles at an efficiency rate of 91.8 per cent and assisted one try and one line break.