The Brisbane Broncos insist there is no lingering hangover from last season's success, but they know a much sharper performance is required when they host the Parramatta Eels on Thursday night after opening their campaign with a 26–0 loss to the Penrith Panthers.

Brisbane were their own worst enemy against Penrith, finishing with a low completion rate and handing the Panthers repeated opportunities to control the game.

Centre Kotoni Staggs said the numbers told the story.

“Obviously, the standout point is the errors,” Staggs said.

“The 18 errors and 60% completion was the story there.”

Outside back Josiah Karapani admitted the Broncos simply failed to execute the basics against a clinical Panthers outfit.

“Wasn't the game we expected to have last week. I think just too many errors, and we just needed to narrow down our focus on our goal,” he said.

Despite the heavy scoreline, Karapani said the reaction from coach Michael Maguire was measured rather than emotional.

“I would say he was pretty calm.”

The Broncos were repeatedly pinned in their own end by the elite kicking game of Nathan Cleary, with Brisbane struggling to defuse high balls and relieve pressure.

It is an area they expect to be tested again this week by Parramatta halfback Mitchell Moses, who is renowned for attacking kicks around the tryline.

Staggs said the Broncos have already identified their errors and have a established improvement areas for Thursday night.

“Main trouble was the high kicks, and being under the high ball,” he said.

“We've got to play the long game.”

Improving their composure under the high ball and limiting errors will form a central part of Brisbane's game plan as they look to build pressure rather than invite it.

The Broncos know that allowing a controlling halfback like Moses repeated opportunities with the boot could quickly swing momentum.

At the same time, Brisbane will look to apply pressure of their own through Parramatta's edges.

Staggs hinted the Broncos could send back-rower Jordan Riki at young playmaker Jonah Pezet in defence and attack, forcing the half into heavy workloads.

“We will probably put Rikki on him and make him make tackles,” Staggs said.

“I feel like we could get some joy down that edge.”

The matchup adds an extra layer of intrigue, given Pezet will join Brisbane next season.

While the Broncos are well aware of his talent, Staggs said there will be no sentiment when the two sides meet.

“We have him next year, but that's next year,” he said.

“Obviously, he's a Parramatta Eel this year.”

For now, Brisbane's focus is firmly on correcting the fundamentals that let them down in Round 1.

Both Karapani and Staggs rejected any suggestion that the loss stemmed from complacency after last year's success.

“No, not at all. I just think they were better on the night,” Staggs said.

The Broncos will also carry extra motivation into Thursday night after suffering a narrow defeat the last time they faced Parramatta in Round 21 last year.

With both sides coming off opening-round losses, the contest shapes as an early-season reset opportunity, one Brisbane hopes will be built on patience, discipline and far better execution under the high ball.