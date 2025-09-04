The Newcastle Knights' future coach is anyone's guess right now, with a plethora of names being floated as potential replacements for Adam O'Brien.

One of those names suggested is current Knights assistant Blake Green, and if he were to land the role, he could bring along a former NRL legend.

Future Immortal and Melbourne Storm legend, Cameron Smith, could join Green's staff should he secure the role, according to the Newcastle Herald.

Smith, who recently missed out on landing the Australia Kangaroos head coaching job, has a close relationship with Green and would likely be brought in as an advisor to the hopeful coach.

Reports indicate that if Smith were to join the Knights' staff, it would likely be exclusive to a preseason role, due to his Channel 9 commitments and current residency on the Gold Coast.

His role would mirror the efforts of Knights legend Andrew Johns, who served as an advisor to the departing O'Brien for a couple of seasons.

While Smith has not had any professional coaching gigs thus far, the former Maroons skipper is widely regarded as one of the smartest footballers of all time, qualities that Knights CEO Peter Parr would no doubt find appealing.