Queensland Maroons captain Cameron Munster has been linked with a bombshell exit from the Melbourne Storm amid reports that the five-eighth is "more than open" to a move to another team.\r\n\r\nRegarded as one of the best five-eighths of the NRL era, Munster is still one of the elite players of the NRL and could easily be seen as one of the best ten players in rugby league at the moment.\r\n\r\nA key piece of Melbourne's success since making his debut in 2014, the 30-year-old has achieved nearly everything there is to achieve, but is slowly coming to the final stages of his playing career.\r\n\r\nAs he nears the final two seasons of his deal with the Storm and is able to speak with rival teams from November 1 in 2026, the three-time Dally M Five-Eighth of the Year and 2020 Wally Lewis Medallist, is reportedly "more than open" to a move to another team.\r\n\r\nDespite being contracted for another two-and-a-half years, that hasn't stopped the two-time premiership winner from being linked with a potential move to the Perth Bears, the NRL's newest expansion team that will soon enter the competition.\r\n\r\n"Here's one for you, they've already made approaches to Cameron Munster," journalist Paul Kent said on KENTY BLITZ.\r\n\r\n"Now obviously he's a big name at Melbourne, and look it's very, very early days, let me stress that.\r\n\r\n"But Cameron Munster is more than open to moving to Perth. The club, I'm led to believe, the Storm have spoken to him about that.\r\n\r\n"Essentially, they've settled on the position that they will release him from his contract, but only to join Perth. Not to any other club in the NRL."\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_224094" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 09: Cameron Munster of the Maroons passes during game three of the Men's State Of Origin series between New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons at Accor Stadium on July 09, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe bombshell reports surrounding Munster's future come after he was previously identified as one of three players that the Perth Bears are keen on targeting, alongside fellow Queensland teammate Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Cronulla Sharks hooker Blayke Brailey.\r\n\r\nAlready on a salary of around $1.1 million, it is understood that Munster could be handed a contract that would see him earn upwards of $2 million a season, making him the highest-paid player in the NRL.\r\n\r\n"But if the offer comes from Perth, and the Perth suggestion is, depending on what happens with the salary cap in the new broadcast deal... you'd be looking at a minimum $1.5 million a year upwards to $2 million a year," Kent added.\r\n\r\n"So he's going to be looking at that kind of money."