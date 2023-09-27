Canterbury are set to parachute in help for Cameron Ciraldo in the form of North Sydney Bears coach, Jason Taylor, as his new assistant for 2024.

It was a tumultuous year for Ciraldo in his maiden season as an NRL head coach, avoiding a wooden spoon but falling well below expectations on the back of a massive recruitment drive.

While the recruitment continues, adding names like Stephen Crichton, Bronson Xerri, Blake Taaffe, Jaeman Salmon and more for next year, however cattle are useless unless you know how to herd them.

Enter Taylor.

While he hasn't got the highest winning percentage of any ex-NRL coach out there, Taylor has dealt with his fair share of controversy and hardships during his tenure in first-grade.

The 52-year-old guided South Sydney in a lacklustre 2007-09 period which ended in him getting knocked out by David Fa'alogo on a Mad Monday, and then the turmoil and inner workings during his stint at the Wests Tigers.

According to The Daily Telegraph, it would take a major last-minute hiccup to stop Taylor from joining Canterbury now that his duties with the North Sydney Bears are over.

The Bulldogs were originally keen on Justin Holbrook, who was sacked by the Titans earlier this year, however the ex-Gold Coast mentor decided to return to the Roosters instead.

An official statement is expected to be released before November 1st, enabling Taylor to start his duties when Canterbury return to pre-season training.