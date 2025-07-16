The bye rounds are over, and with just eight weeks left in the 2025 NRL season, the top three of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP is firming.
Another strong performance in Round 19 from Herbie Farnworth for the Dolphins means there is now a gap of 34 votes between he in third spot, and Bulldogs fullback Connor Tracey in fourth.
Farnworth, who managed 12 votes, has closed the gap to the top by another five votes, with James Tedesco still leading from Wests Tigers prop Terrell May.
Owing to byes and results, all of Connor Tracey, Payne Haas, Isaiya Katoa, Keaon Koloamatangi and Hudson Young were unable to score in Round 19, while Patrick Carrigan and Scott Drinkwater have moved in to round out the top ten with scores during Round 19.
It was a round of mixed opinions for our panel of judges, with only Jahrome Hughes and Chanel Harris-Tavita claiming perfect scores of 20.
In the other games, all of Nicho Hynes and Blayke Brailey at the Cronulla Sharks, Daniel Tupou and James Tedesco at the Sydney Roosters, Matt Burton and Viliame Kikau at the Canterbury Bulldogs, Izack Tago and Nathan Cleary at the Penrith Panthers, and Kotoni Staggs and Reece Walsh at the Brisbane Broncos managed to be named best on ground by at least one judge.
During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.
Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 19.
|5
|Nicho Hynes
|Blayke Brailey
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|4
|Blayke Brailey
|Nicho Hynes
|Blayke Brailey
|Blayke Brailey
|3
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|2
|William Kennedy
|Teig Wilton
|Toby Rudolf
|William Kennedy
|1
|Briton Nikora
|Briton Nikora
|William Kennedy
|Jake Averillo
|5
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|4
|Eliesa Katoa
|Eliesa Katoa
|Eliesa Katoa
|Eliesa Katoa
|3
|Trent Loiero
|Trent Loiero
|Dane Gagai
|Dane Gagai
|2
|Dominic Young
|Dane Gagai
|Trent Loiero
|Shawn Blore
|1
|Nick Meaney
|Nick Meaney
|Nick Meaney
|Grant Anderson
|5
|Daniel Tupou
|James Tedesco
|Daniel Tupou
|Daniel Tupou
|4
|Jaydn Su'A
|Robert Toia
|Jaydn Su'A
|Jaydn Su'A
|3
|Billy Smith
|Daniel Tupou
|Billy Smith
|Sam Walker
|2
|James Tedesco
|Jaydn Su'A
|Sam Walker
|Sione Finau
|1
|Jack de Belin
|Billy Smith
|Valentine Holmes
|Billy Smith
|5
|Matt Burton
|Matt Burton
|Matt Burton
|Viliame Kikau
|4
|Murray Taulagi
|Viliame Kikau
|Viliame Kikau
|Matt Burton
|3
|Braidon Burns
|Reed Mahoney
|Jethro Rinakama
|Reed Mahoney
|2
|Reed Mahoney
|Murray Taulagi
|Murray Taulagi
|Murray Taulagi
|1
|Jethro Rinakama
|Jethro Rinakama
|Scott Drinkwater
|Jethro Rinakama
|5
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|4
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|3
|Jackson Ford
|Jackson Ford
|Jackson Ford
|Jackson Ford
|2
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Adam Doueihi
|Adam Doueihi
|1
|Adam Doueihi
|Leka Halasima
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Taine Tuaupiki
|5
|Izack Tago
|Izack Tago
|Izack Tago
|Nathan Cleary
|4
|Lindsay Smith
|Lindsay Smith
|Paul Alamoti
|Paul Alamoti
|3
|Isaiah Iongi
|Paul Alamoti
|Lindsay Smith
|Lindsay Smith
|2
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Thomas Jenkins
|Isaiah Iongi
|1
|Thomas Jenkins
|Isaiah Iongi
|Nathan Cleary
|Thomas Jenkins
|5
|Kotoni Staggs
|Kotoni Staggs
|Kotoni Staggs
|Reece Walsh
|4
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|2
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Jojo Fifita
|Jojo Fifita
|1
|Ben Talty
|Xavier Willison
|Ben Talty
|Ben Talty
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|James
Tedesco
|7
|189
|2
|Terrell
May
|0
|171
|3
|Herbie
Farnworth
|12
|159
|4
|Connor
Tracey
|0
|125
|5
|Payne
Haas
|0
|124
|5
|Isaiya
Katoa
|0
|124
|7
|Keaon
Koloamatangi
|0
|121
|8
|Hudson
Young
|0
|115
|9
|Patrick
Carrigan
|12
|108
|10
|Scott
Drinkwater
|1
|107
|10
|Eliesa
Katoa
|16
|107