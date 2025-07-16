The bye rounds are over, and with just eight weeks left in the 2025 NRL season, the top three of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP is firming.

Another strong performance in Round 19 from Herbie Farnworth for the Dolphins means there is now a gap of 34 votes between he in third spot, and Bulldogs fullback Connor Tracey in fourth.

Farnworth, who managed 12 votes, has closed the gap to the top by another five votes, with James Tedesco still leading from Wests Tigers prop Terrell May.

Owing to byes and results, all of Connor Tracey, Payne Haas, Isaiya Katoa, Keaon Koloamatangi and Hudson Young were unable to score in Round 19, while Patrick Carrigan and Scott Drinkwater have moved in to round out the top ten with scores during Round 19.

It was a round of mixed opinions for our panel of judges, with only Jahrome Hughes and Chanel Harris-Tavita claiming perfect scores of 20.

In the other games, all of Nicho Hynes and Blayke Brailey at the Cronulla Sharks, Daniel Tupou and James Tedesco at the Sydney Roosters, Matt Burton and Viliame Kikau at the Canterbury Bulldogs, Izack Tago and Nathan Cleary at the Penrith Panthers, and Kotoni Staggs and Reece Walsh at the Brisbane Broncos managed to be named best on ground by at least one judge.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 19.

QLD Country Bank NQL 8 FT 12 CAN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Go Media Stadium NZW 34 FT 14 WST MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Cbus Super Stadium GLD 14 FT 26 BRI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Top Ten

