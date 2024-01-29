Bulldogs veteran Raymond Faitala-Mariner will depart the Kennel, effective immediately, after being granted a release by Canterbury on Monday afternoon to join St George Illawarra.

In a statement released by the Belmore-based club, the Bulldogs brass pressed that the 30-year-old had been granted his release "so he can take up an opportunity at another NRL Club."

Faitala-Mariner became a Bulldog midway through the 2016 season after making 12 appearances with his hometown New Zealand Warriors across two seasons.

The dual Samoan and Kiwi international donned the Dogs' famous blue and white chevrons in 102 first-grade games, crossing the chalk on 11 occasions.

In a statement of their own, the Dragons welcomed Faitala-Mariner after agreeing to terms with the forward on a two-year deal.

“Raymond is a veteran first-grader who will add some experience and grit to our forward pack,” head coach Shane Flanagan told Dragons Media.

“His ability to play both on an edge and in the middle, as well as the guidance he can provide our emerging forwards, will benefit our entire squad.

"We're excited to welcome him to training this week as we continue our preparation for the 2024 season.”

After trials against South Sydney and Wests, the Dragons are set to commence their 2024 season when they travel to face the Titans at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday, March 9.