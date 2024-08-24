As the Canterbury Bulldogs look to cement a spot in the top-four and aim to win the premiership for the first time since 2004, they have suffered a significant blow to the squad.

Sustaining an injury in the final minutes of last night's match against the New Zealand Warriors, scans have confirmed that utility Kurt Mann has broken his collarbone, per 9News journalist Danny Weidler.

The massive blow to the Bulldogs comes after their skipper, Stephen Crichton, was charged earlier in the day by the Match Review Committee (MRC) and faces up to two weeks on the sidelines via suspension.

Primarily playing in the lock position, Mann has featured in 17 matches this season in which he has scored two tries, made 31 tackle busts and 459 tackles, and averaged 90 running metres per match.

LATEST: Scans confirm broken collarbone for Kurt Mann. He's been a huge part of Dogs success. Significant blow. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) August 24, 2024

Depending on how far the Bulldogs go in the finals, it will likely be season over for Mann. However, he could return ahead of schedule and play a part in the finals series.

According to NRL Physio, he is set to spend at least six weeks on the sidelines to allow for adequate bone healing and is a tough injury to return sooner than expected.

Currently in fifth place, the Bulldogs will face off against the Manly Sea Eagles and the North Queensland Cowboys over the next two weeks as they look to enter the top four and overtake the Roosters and Sharks.