Canterbury Bulldogs utility Jaeman Salmon has confirmed he will remain with the club until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Able to play a host of positions across the forward pack and backline, but spending most of his time in the second-row in recent seasons, Salmon has become an important part of the Bulldogs' rotation.

A hard-nosed competitor, Salmon has been with the Bulldogs since his move from the Penrith Panthers at the end of 2023, and has now signed a two-year extension to top his original deal with the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1.

Bulldogs general manager of football Phil Gould, said it was pleasing to see Salmon re-sign with Canterbury.

"Jaeman knows what success looks like, he has a strong relationship with Cameron Ciraldo, and he is a well-admired and respected member of this squad," Gould said in a club statement confirming the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As one of the leaders of the Club, we're very pleased to see him re-commit to the Bulldogs and we believe he is a vital cog in what we are looking to achieve."

Salmon, who had worked with Ciraldo during his time at the Panthers before switching to Canterbury, has quickly turned into one of the club's more experienced players, now with 86 NRL caps under his belt, including playing in all five rounds so far this year.

He has tackled at almost 93 per cent so far this year and added 74 metres per game off the bench, with Salmon targetting not only 100 NRL games, but 50 games for the Bulldogs this year, currently having 42 to his name.

Debuting at the Parramatta Eels way back in 2018, Salmon played 17 games for that club where he was touted as a star half of the future, before building into his current utility role across three seasons at the Panthers, where he also played in the 2022 grand final win, before being a prominent part of the successful 2023 team.