A Canterbury Bulldogs utility back is set to spend some time on the sidelines after he sustained an injury in the NSW Cup against the Penrith Panthers.

Although he hasn't played in the NRL since Round 15, Blake Taaffe has been a key back-up player this season, showing his versatility in a number of positions.

However, he will now spend some time on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury on Friday night in a NSW Cup clash against the Penrith Panthers.

ADVERTISEMENT

🔵⚪️ INJURY WATCH: Canterbury Bulldogs utility back Blake Taaffe has injured his hamstring @zerotackle pic.twitter.com/NND1JIpmaz — Ethan Lee Chalk (@EthanLeeChalk) June 27, 2025

Failing to cement a regular spot in the club's NRL line-up since he arrived from the South Sydney Rabbitohs, he has only played over 15 matches in the NSW Cup but has continually been used as an 18th or 19th man.

Speaking exclusively to Zero Tackle earlier in the year, Taaffe revealed that although he would love to remain at Belmore beyond 2025, he understands that rugby league is a business and may not find himself at the Bulldogs much longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, if his tenure at the Bulldogs comes to a close, he is bound to attract the interest of several other teams due to his young age and his high ceiling of potential.

"I'd love to stay around here. What the club's done in the past few years and the people that have brought into it, it's awesome," Taaffe told Zero Tackle.

"I've got a good relationship with the boys here and the staff. I'd love to stay, but just depends on what happens.

"Rugby league's a crazy game and at the end of the day it's a business and whatever happens, happens."