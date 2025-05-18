Canterbury Bulldogs utility back Blake Taaffe has commented on his future as he runs off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season, along with several other players.

One of seven members of the Bulldogs squad who are off-contract at the end of the season, Taaffe has made two first-grade appearances this season but has predominantly been used in reserve-grade as the under-study to Connor Tracey.

Failing to cement a regular spot in the club's NRL line-up since he arrived from the South Sydney Rabbitohs, he has only played nearly 15 matches in the NSW Cup but has continually been used as an 18th or 19th man.

Speaking exclusively to Zero Tackle, Taaffe revealed that although he would love to remain at Belmore beyond 2025, he understands that rugby league is a business and may not find himself at the Bulldogs much longer.

However, if his tenure at the Bulldogs would come to a close, he is bound to attract the interest of several other teams due to his young age and his high ceiling of potential.

"I'd love to stay around here. What the club's done in the past few years and the people that have brought into it, it's awesome," Taaffe told Zero Tackle.

"I've got a good relationship with the boys here and the staff. I'd love to stay, but just depends on what happens.

"Rugby league's a crazy game and at the end of the day it's a business and whatever happens, happens."

This season, Taaffe has recorded 72 points, six try assists, 19 tackle busts, one line break and 719 running metres (119 per game).

Although fullback is his preferred position, he has also been used in the centres and as a dummy-half.

"The goal is to play NRL but at the moment I'm playing Cup and it's good because it gives me time to sharpen my axe and definitely improve and work on things that I need to get better at a low-pressure level where I can go out there and try things and consistently get better," he said.

"My goal is just to consistently improve, and when my opportunity comes - hopefully it's soon - I've got to keep my head down and keep working."