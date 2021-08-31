The Bulldogs' agreed negotiations with Broncos forward John Asiata could fall through amid the concerning salary cap situation at Belmore, per Wide World of Sports.

Canterbury are reportedly facing complications in balancing their books for next season, with an extensive list of players currently unsigned for 2022, while six high-profile recruits are set to arrive at this season's conclusion.

Currently, the Bulldogs have signed Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Matt Dufty, Tevita Pangai Junior, Brent Naden and Paul Vaughan from 2022, with the sextet likely to chew a large portion of the club's wages.

Combined with close to a dozen players still off-contract, Canterbury look to have put their talks with Asiata on hold.

It is understood that a deal had been agreed between the Bulldogs and Broncos lock, however newly appointed football boss Phil Gould has told The Mole that he has informed Asiata he may have to look elsewhere.

"I have spoken to John and told him not to wait for us if he finds somewhere else to play," Gould told WWOS.

The Bulldogs are understood to be mulling over whether to rip up the contract of controversial second-rower Adam Elliott, who is one of several players sure to pocket a significant amount of cap space next season.

Should Canterbury cut ties with their troubled forward, it could allow the club some breathing space financially, as well as getting negotiations with Asiata back on track.