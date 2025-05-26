Well, we are well and truly into the Origin season now.

Unfortunately this past weekend proved exactly why the competition needs to pause if we're going to insist on the Origin series lasting months.

I suppose you could lean on the fact this past weekend's round was a tipsters nightmare as the only reason to justify efforts of watching games.

Yes, the game's biggest fan just referred to watching rugby league as taking effort. Tough slog!

Given the shortened weekend of results, we'll be able to double up on points and deep dive, where required.

Below are 20 thoughts from Round 12.

1. I really hope Wednesday's Origin game is an absolute cracker as this past weekend was a dire watch for fans of the competition. One good game and three Origin influenced blowouts. The Roosters shock win over the Sharks was the only thing that saved this past weekend from this being a historically bad weekend.

2. Speaking of the Sharks, it's time to admit that there are some major issues within this squad. Wins paper over cracks but a shock loss like this means it's time for Craig Fitzgibbon to get face harsh realities. The first being that his team have been out-enthused numerous times this season.

3. The best time to get Cronulla is after a big, emotional win such as the one they enjoyed last Saturday night. The Sharks are often unable to back up, especially for games they see as "easier". The Bulldogs visited Shark Stadium sans their two biggest stars and thumped Cronulla. The Roosters beat the Sharks despite missing a host of Origin stars. You cannot convince me that the Sharks entered this weekend with anywhere near the intensity of a week prior.

4. When's the last time Craig Fitzgibbon dropped a player due to lack of form? He was forced into picking young guns KL Iro, Sam Stonestreet and Jesse Colquhoun due to injuries. It's time to sit the likes of Jesse Ramien and Braden Hamlin-Uele in Newtown Jets colours this weekend to send a message.

5. Newcastle enjoyed arguably their best performance of the season this past weekend. Ok the side they beat was heavily depleted but they still had to get the job done. Fletcher Sharpe has to be the main focus of that club moving forward.

6. This brings us to the literal multi-million dollar conundrum. If I'm the Knights, I'm cutting the cord and sending Ponga to the Roosters, or rugby, or whatever he wants to do this week. The bloke is on double the wage his plays deserves and the obvious disruption he causes in that club is quickly becoming not worth it.

7. It sounds crazy to suggest the Knights move on from Ponga but next year they'll have Ponga, Brown and Sharpe. There's no halfback there. Two fullbacks and a five-eighth who I believe would make a brilliant fullback. Ponga is, again, linked with an exit from the club. Let him go, sign a halfback and re-build the club around Sharpe and Brown.

8. Let's circle back to the "quality" of the games of this past weekend. Injuries absolutely played their part but the Dogs, Manly and Panthers were all massively Origin depleted and copped hidings. I cry no tears for teams full of rep quality players but the quality of games was dire.

9. Not only were the games major stars not present this past weekend but so too were the games least terrible officials. I'll leave it at that but can I suggest maybe learning the rules of the game if you're going to officiate it?

10. The Lachlan Galvin saga is finally set to end, with the talented youngster set to join the Bulldogs. The move could be as soon as this hits publish. I'm an unashamed fan of Galvin so I'm not going to change my stripes here.

11. I don't know exactly where Galvin fits in at the Dogs. I thought he was a perfect fit at the Eels next to Mitch Moses. I see Galvin shifting to 13 eventually but there are talks of moving Matt Burton to accomodate the new signing at six. There's also talks of dropping Toby Sexton to run Galvin at halfback. Will be interesting to see.

12. I do worry that the Dogs have allowed a certain player manager to sink his claws into the club. There are already clients at the club but none come with the profile of Galvin. Phil Gould is the most likely candidate to be able to keep the who shall not be named in check.

13. Speaking of Gould, how about a hand for his brilliant media manipulation. To come out and state, on the biggest stage possible, that Galvin needs to leave the Tigers, only to end up being the one to sign him. Must be a coincidence, right?

14. To be honest though, I believe Gould at face value when he says things changed. That said, no other club in the competition enjoys the advantage of having Gould push what he wants out there. Good luck to him, he's one of the biggest personalities in the game.

15. Did you all hear about a photo being taken of Queensland halfback Daly Cherry-Evan and Origin referee Ashley Klein? Scandal! For those who can't tell, I'm being extremely sarcastic. If Isaah Yeo isn't having the exact same chat in the next day or two, I would be greatly shocked.

16. Josh Addo-Carr has looked five years younger since joining the Eels. His re-signing was a no-brainer. Brilliant business from the club. The Eels have arguably the best wing combo in the game when you add Zac Lomax.

17. Any Dragons fans feel fury in hearing Lomax come out and finally confirm that he is a winger? This after insisting he was only moving clubs to play centre.

18. I'd sure hate to be one of those in the pre-season predicted the Raiders to miss the finals. They sure do have egg on their face now. Don't look it up, just trust me.

19. I don't know how seriously I take the Dally M medal anymore but James Tedesco is surely now the favourite to win yet another medal.

20. We're entering Round 13. Four teams have completed their second bye, meanwhile the Sharks, Dolphins and Raiders are still yet to have a rest. The Phins and Sharks will have this upcoming week off but the Raiders, who have been to New Zealand, Vegas and Townsville, and still playing on. The draw will never be perfect but that is absolutely ridiculous!