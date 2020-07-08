Bulldogs star Adam Elliott will miss the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury, the club announced.

Scans revealed that the second-rower dislocated his shoulder in last week’s clash against the Rabbitohs and will require surgery.

He is expected to be sidelined for five to six months.

In other injury news at Canterbury, fullback Will Hopoate is still six to eight weeks from returning from a high-grade tear of the syndesmosis ligament to his left ankle.

Forward Joe Stimson has started his running program as he recovers from shoulder surgery, while rookie Isaiah Tass is two to three months away from returning to training after rupturing his PCL.

The Bulldogs face the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night at 5.30pm (AEST).