On the same day Canterbury secured the services of 200cm monster Isaac Matalavea-Booth, the Bulldogs have signed the nephew of Origin hero Matt Bowen, Dwayne Ludwick, for 2023.

The 18-year-old grew up playing rugby union, spending time in the Ashgrove First XV over a three-year span before finally making the jump to rugby league in 2021.

The teenage phenomenon watches his uncle Matt's NRL highlights before each game he plays, not just taking inspiration from the former Cowboy, but learning from him as well.

Ludwick has inked a two-year deal with Canterbury to feature for their Jersey Flegg side, though higher honours are certainly not out of the youngster's grasp.

The young gun luckily isn't short on family, staying with his auntie Kia and his uncle Brenton in Brisbane, however will move to Sydney this week and take up a room living with a different auntie based in Sydney.

He says he's just excited to get onto the playing field again.

“I am very excited. I am most excited just to get back out on the pitch and play," Ludwig told The Daily Telegraph.

“Hopefully I can play my best footy and make the main side one day. Even though I only started playing in 2021, it feels like a long time coming.”

Having watched the same Matty Bowen highlights before every match he's played, the former Wynnum-Manly Seagulls Colts standout plays just like uncle Matt.

He's the second nephew of the former Cowboys fullback to run out in the NRL, joining Javid Bowen.

Turning 19 in November, Ludwick is blessed with face and dazzling footwork like Bowen was in his prime, and certainly seems a name for Canterbury fans' little black books as the club slowly begins to put themselves into a strong position moving forward.