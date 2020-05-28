Canterbury Bulldogs utility Kerrod Holland is being shopped to Super League clubs for the 2021 season.

According to TotalRL, Holland’s representative have informed clubs of his availability in the past week.

The 27-year-old is off-contract with the Bulldogs.

Holland is known to play at the wing, centre or at hooker. He has scored 18 NRL tries, at a 77 per cent conversion success rate.

It is not known which Super League club will make a move on Holland. However, the number of NRL players being offered to Super League clubs is lower than usual. It is believed that the number will pick up once the season resumes.

Holland has played 61 NRL games for the Bulldogs after making his debut in 2016.