In a week that saw the Sydney Roosters, Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm all lose in the same weekend since 2017, the Canterbury Bulldogs remain the only undefeated team in the NRL.

Winning four consecutive matches to begin the season for the first time since 1993, the 20-6 win against the Cronulla Sharks moves the Bulldogs to the top of the NRL ladder, solidifying them as a premiership contender.

Still, without Australian Kangaroos candidate Jacob Kiraz, Origin representative Matt Burton, and George Peponis Medal winner Viliame Kikau, the Bulldogs didn't slow down; instead, they stood up to the occasion at Shark Park.

Opening up the scoring through Jacob Preston within the first ten minutes of the match, the Bulldogs continually threatened on the left-edge with the make-shift combination of Preston, Bailey Hayward, Bronson Xerri and Marcelo Montoya.

Looking electric down that side of the field, they created several problems for Briton Nikora, Jesse Ramien and Sam Stonestreet with Xerri crossing the line next before a Montoya try was disallowed on the half-time siren.

Despite going into the break 8-6 thanks to a Kayal Iro try, the troubles continued for the home side after Siosifa Talakai (concussion) and Iro (hamstring) exited the field, leaving Daniel Atkinson to defend in the centres opposite Stephen Crichton.

The difference in size and Atkinson lack of experience in the centres, saw the Bulldogs exploit this weakness and Crichton soon gave them the upper-hand as he crossed for a try straight after half-time.

Still in the contest with 20 minutes on the clock, back-to-back drops from Ronaldo Mulitalo saw the Bulldogs take advantage with Bronson Xerri crossing for his second and cementing their spot on top of the ladder.

As the Bulldogs bask in the glory of another emphatic victory, they will be sweating on the availability of hooker Reed Mahoney for next week's clash against the Newcastle Knights after he was placed on report twice.

If Mahoney is rubbed out by the Match Review Committee (MRC) - who will make their decision by tomorrow morning - the Bulldogs faithful may get their first glimpse of Joseph O'Neill with Hayward pushing to the dummy-half role.

Other options could see Kurt Mann or Jaeman Salmon fill either the five-eight role to partner Toby Sexton or see them move to the vacant hooker role.

Back-rower Sitili Tupouniua is also set to gauge some interest from the MRC after he was placed on report and sent to the sin-bin following a late-hit after the full-time siren.

While the Bulldogs outperformed their opponents without a trio of stars, the Sharks remained inconsistent throughout the contest, with Nicho Hynes failing to perform when it mattered most.

State of Origin bolters Braydon Trindall and Jesse Ramien were also know where to be seen with the latter struggling on the defensive end of the field.

However, one positive Craig Fitzgibbon can take away from the clash is the hard work and skill of former New Zealand Warriors front-rower and Tongan skipper Addin Fonua-Blake.

Taking control of the middle of the field, Fonua-Blake made 166 running metres off 17 hit-ups with five tackle busts to go along with it.