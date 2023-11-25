The Canterbury Bulldogs have poached up-and-coming halfback Cody Fuz from the Cronulla Sharks as pre-season training returns.

Zero Tackle can confirm that Fuz has signed a pre-season contract with the Canterbury Bulldogs, meaning he will train with the NRL squad as well as supplementary player and train and triallists.

A junior of the Aquinas Colts, Fuz, had been tearing it up for the Cronulla Sharks in the Jersey Flegg Cup earlier this year and was previously a part of the club's SG Ball Cup roster.

However, he has had to contend with the likes of Manaia Waitere, Noah Lester and Niwhai Puru for the number seven jumper.

The latter has joined the Sharks' Top 30 roster for next season and is earmarked to be Nicho Hynes' future halves partner.

Named as the 2019 Sports Star of the Year at the annual Menai District Sports Awards, it is unknown what type of contract Fuz will be on following the conclusion of pre-season training. However, he could likely line up for the Jersey Flegg or NSW Cup side.

His arrival in Belmore also comes after the club signed dual-code superstar Alex Conti from the Wests Tigers. Mitchell Woods is also making his way through the ranks, having recently announced he quit the Sydney Swans Academy to focus on rugby league.