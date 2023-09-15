The Canterbury Bulldogs have become the first club to confirm their intentions to enter the NRLW competition in the next round of expansion.

The NRL expanded the women's competition from six to ten teams this year with the addition of the North Queensland Cowboys, Canberra Raiders, Cronulla Sharks and and Wests Tigers.

The continued success of the competition, which has seen expansion also from five rounds to nine, has left the NRL looking at the possibility of adding yet more teams, potentially as soon as next year.

It's well-known that the long-term vision is for each men's team to have a women's team, and for it to be a requirement of entry into the competition.

While some have suggested the NRL may need to pump the brakes on expansion to keep the quality of games high, the Bulldogs have confirmed they want to be considered when it comes time for the next round of teams to enter.

"The Bulldogs are proud to submit our application in pursuit of an NRLW entry," club CEO Aaron Warburton said in a club statement.

"Our commitment to the advancement of women's Rugby League is unwavering and our application reflects our dedication to creating a sustainable and successful NRLW team."

The Bulldogs believe their history and tradition will be a key to establishing a women's team in the competition.

"Our Club's history is steeped in tradition and success, and we believe it is our duty to extend that legacy to the women's game. We are fully committed to nurturing our athletes, equipping them with the skills and mindset to compete at the highest level, and fostering an environment of excellence and growth," Chairman John Khoury said.

Canterbury have made significant investment in women's academies and programs over the last 18 months, with women's junior competitions also thriving in the district.

It's believed the New Zealand Warriors will likely be a walk-up starter next time the NRL opts to expand the NRLW, with the club being part of the inguaural seasons before withdrawing during the COVID pandemic.

The Penrith Panthers are opting to wait until their stadium upgrades are complete, while the remaining four teams not currently in the competition, being the Melbourne Storm, Manly Sea Eagles, Dolphins and South Sydney Rabbitohs have not made their plans clear.