Canterbury Bulldogs club legend and four-time premiership winner, Terry Lamb believes new coach Cameron Ciraldo can lead the Dogs back to the finals.

Having last competed in the finals in 2016, the Bulldogs are eager to stun the competition this year with new signings in both the playing group and coaching staff.

Given the reigns of head coach for his first season, Ciraldo arrived at Belmore after being an assistant coach with the Penrith Panthers.

The rookie coach gained offers from the New Zealand Warriors and Wests Tigers before finally choosing Belmore as his destination.

Speaking to NCA NewsWire, Terry Lamb entrusted new coach Cameron Ciraldo to guide them back into the NRL finals.

"He's a great man. He went into the club and straightaway wanted to learn who we are, who we had at the club years ago and the success we had through the 80s and 90s," Lamb said about Ciraldo.

“He knows everything about the Bulldogs who have played the game over the years and he just loves who we are.”

“I don't like saying where we're going to come in the competition, but I'd like to say we're going to be in the top eight next year."

Aiming for a finals spot, Ciraldo was able to lure away Fijian international forward Viliame Kikau from the Panthers. The close relationship between the two individuals and Matt Burton will be vital towards Canterbury's success.

“What it is is a tremendous show of respect. He's known Kikau for a while, and Kikau paid us the respect by coming to the club with Ciraldo, so it shows that he's a tremendous person and a great family man."

“He wants to be close to the players, and that's being as close as you can."

Apart from Kikau, the Bulldogs will also welcome nine new players into the squad. The other main signing being Paramatta Eels hooker Reed Mahoney.

With the drastic changes to the squad, the Bulldogs roster looks more competitive for 2023. However, they are still trying to make changes to the squad. This includes being in trade talks for the contract signature of Mitch Moses.

Asked about the rumours of Moses joining the Bulldogs, Lamb is yet to hear any good news regarding the hopeful signing.

"I wish I could tell you some good news, but we don't know what's going on."

“We can only play the players that we've got right now, and that includes having Josh Reynolds back at the club. I know that he's going to do a fantastic job for us.”