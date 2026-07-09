Sean O'Sullivan has emerged as a potential Super League recruit for 2027, with multiple English clubs interested in luring the Canterbury Bulldogs playmaker overseas.

The 27-year-old joined Canterbury ahead of the 2026 NRL season, arriving as an insightful playmaker who could help mentor the club's emerging halves, including highly-rated youngster Mitchell Woods.

However, according to Love Rugby League, several Super League outfits are vying for O'Sullivan's signature as he approaches the end of his one-year contract with the Bulldogs.

Opportunities have been limited in Belmore, with O'Sullivan featuring in just four first-grade matches this season and seven NSW Cup appearances as the Bulldogs continue to build around their preferred spine.

Despite being regarded as one of the game's sharpest football minds, O'Sullivan has struggled to cement a long-term starting role throughout his NRL career.

Across nine seasons in the competition, he has managed 64 first-grade appearances while representing six different clubs.

After making his NRL debut for the Sydney Roosters in 2018, O'Sullivan has also spent time with the Brisbane Broncos, New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers and Dolphins before joining the Bulldogs.

His experience across multiple systems and clubs has made him an attractive proposition for teams searching for an experienced organiser, with several Super League clubs believed to be monitoring his situation.

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Among the clubs understood to be in the mix are Hull FC, who will need to replace departing veteran Aidan Sezer, while York Knights are in the market for a new playmaker. Huddersfield Giants have also been linked with the halfback.

Despite the growing interest, any move to England is not expected to be straightforward.

Under current Rugby Football League overseas player eligibility rules, O'Sullivan does not automatically qualify as he has not played in 50 percent of available NRL matches across the past two seasons.

Meaning any Super League club wishing to sign him would require the Rugby Football League to grant a special exemption before a deal could be finalised.

Should approval be granted, O'Sullivan could be handed a fresh opportunity to revive his career in England after spending almost a decade searching for a permanent home in the NRL.