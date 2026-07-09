The Parramatta Eels have emerged as the leading contenders to secure Jarome Luai's signature after the Wests Tigers made the shock decision to allow the premiership-winning playmaker to negotiate with rival clubs.

While Luai originally signed a lucrative five-year deal ahead of the 2025 season for the Tigers, there was a player option for every year following the first two, allowing him to activate a move to the PNG Chiefs for their inaugural campaign in 2028.

The stunning development, broken by Code Sports on Thursday, came despite Luai still having an extra season remaining on his contract with the Tigers.

The decision means Luai is now expected to spend just two seasons at Concord before a stop-gap move in 2027 ahead of his long-awaited switch to Papua New Guinea.

According to Code Sports, Parramatta has quickly emerged as the favourites to land the NSW Blues star on a one-year deal.

The Perth Bears have also expressed interest, but another interstate relocation appears unlikely, with Luai preferring to keep his young family in Sydney. That preference places the Eels firmly in the box seat.

A move to Parramatta would mirror the arrangement struck with Jonah Pezet this season, with the young halfback joining the club before eventually departing for the Brisbane Broncos. However, the experiment has not gone entirely to plan, with Pezet struggling to cement a regular first-grade position and click with Mitchell Moses.

For Parramatta, Luai's arrival would reunite one of the most successful State of Origin combinations in recent years.

Loading matchup…

Luai and Moses boast a perfect record together for the NSW Blues, winning all three matches they have started alongside each other, including the infamous 2024 Suncorp decider.

The Eels also appear well placed financially. While they have already secured St George Illawarra forward Jaydn Su'A for next season, the club is understood to have sufficient salary cap space available for 2027.

Any rival club would still need to commit significant money to secure Luai's services.

Although the Tigers are reportedly willing to contribute $200,000 towards his salary, a new club would still need to find approximately $1 million to match his current worth.

Despite the unexpected nature of the decision, Tigers officials have insisted there has been no fallout between the club and Luai.

Instead, the move is believed to be driven by the club's long-term roster strategy, with the Tigers eager to create salary cap flexibility to retain several emerging stars.

Among those priorities are the highly-rated Fainu brothers, particularly Latu Fainu, whom the club reportedly views as its long-term halves partner alongside Adam Doueihi.

Luai also broke his silence on Thursday afternoon, posting an image of himself in a Tigers jersey to his Instagram Story with the caption, "God's Plan not mine," accompanied by Rod Wave's song 'Moving On'.

With his future now firmly in the spotlight, Luai's next destination is expected to be decided in the coming months before he ultimately joins the PNG Chiefs for their historic inaugural NRL season in 2028.